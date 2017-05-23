(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Medical Training B roll Maple Resolve 17

    AB, CANADA

    05.23.2017

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Conrad 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 491st Medical Support Group conducts medical training during Maple Resolve 17. Readiness is the US Army Reserve's number one priority. As part of the total force, the US Army Reserve exists to provide operating and generating forces to support Army contingency operations throughout the world. Reserve units participating in Maple Resolve 17 will sharpen individual skill sets while enhancing overall unit readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526598
    VIRIN: 170523-A-JH149-237
    Filename: DOD_104400887
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: AB, CA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Training B roll Maple Resolve 17, by SGT Samuel Conrad, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Maple Resolve 17

