Medical Training B roll Maple Resolve 17

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/526598" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 491st Medical Support Group conducts medical training during Maple Resolve 17. Readiness is the US Army Reserve's number one priority. As part of the total force, the US Army Reserve exists to provide operating and generating forces to support Army contingency operations throughout the world. Reserve units participating in Maple Resolve 17 will sharpen individual skill sets while enhancing overall unit readiness.