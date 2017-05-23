Flying Leatherneck: sharing the legacy of aviation

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum is the only museum dedicated to preserving the contributions made by the Marine Corps aviators and their ground support personnel. The museum was founded in 1989 and has been sharing the legacy of aviation ever since. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kimberlyn Adams/Released)