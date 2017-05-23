(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flying Leatherneck: sharing the legacy of aviation

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Video by Sgt. Kimberlyn Adams 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    The Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum is the only museum dedicated to preserving the contributions made by the Marine Corps aviators and their ground support personnel. The museum was founded in 1989 and has been sharing the legacy of aviation ever since. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kimberlyn Adams/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 17:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526585
    VIRIN: 170523-M-TI310-002
    Filename: DOD_104400799
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying Leatherneck: sharing the legacy of aviation, by Sgt Kimberlyn Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MCAS Miramar
    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar
    Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum
    aviations
    Sgt. Kimberlyn Adams
    FLAM
    Marine aviators

