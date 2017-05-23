The Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum is the only museum dedicated to preserving the contributions made by the Marine Corps aviators and their ground support personnel. The museum was founded in 1989 and has been sharing the legacy of aviation ever since. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kimberlyn Adams/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 17:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526585
|VIRIN:
|170523-M-TI310-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104400799
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flying Leatherneck: sharing the legacy of aviation, by Sgt Kimberlyn Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
