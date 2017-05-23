The United States Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team practice at Falcon Stadium for the upcoming graduation of the Class of 2017 at the United States Air Force Academy. Graduation will be 24 May 2017 and is open to the public with tickets.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 17:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526580
|VIRIN:
|170523-O-RM027-564
|Filename:
|DOD_104400779
|Length:
|00:09:11
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds Practice at USAFA, by Kevin Conroy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
