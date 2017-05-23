(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Thunderbirds Practice at USAFA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Video by Kevin Conroy 

    United States Air Force Academy

    The United States Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team practice at Falcon Stadium for the upcoming graduation of the Class of 2017 at the United States Air Force Academy. Graduation will be 24 May 2017 and is open to the public with tickets.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 17:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526580
    VIRIN: 170523-O-RM027-564
    Filename: DOD_104400779
    Length: 00:09:11
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds Practice at USAFA, by Kevin Conroy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Graduation
    Education
    USAFA
    United States Air Force Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT