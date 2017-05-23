Thunderbirds Practice at USAFA

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The United States Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team practice at Falcon Stadium for the upcoming graduation of the Class of 2017 at the United States Air Force Academy. Graduation will be 24 May 2017 and is open to the public with tickets.