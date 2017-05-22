(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1AD IronFocus 17

    OROGRANDE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Holmes 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    Soldier’s assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conduct urban warfare training, May 22. The Soldiers are participating in Iron Focus 17, which is a brigade level training exercise that allows commanders to exercise their systems and processes, as well as battle tracking and forward support distribution. It also allows them to gauge the status of their readiness and validate processes to ensure they are prepared for worldwide operations.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 17:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 526576
    VIRIN: 170522-A-GA562-003
    Filename: DOD_104400592
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: OROGRANDE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1AD IronFocus 17, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    1AD
    Resiliency
    Iron Soldiers
    Readiness
    IronFocus
    Old Iron Side
    Tough Realistic Training
    Americas Tank Division
    IronFocus 17

