Soldier’s assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conduct urban warfare training, May 22. The Soldiers are participating in Iron Focus 17, which is a brigade level training exercise that allows commanders to exercise their systems and processes, as well as battle tracking and forward support distribution. It also allows them to gauge the status of their readiness and validate processes to ensure they are prepared for worldwide operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 17:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|526576
|VIRIN:
|170522-A-GA562-003
|Filename:
|DOD_104400592
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|OROGRANDE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1AD IronFocus 17, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
