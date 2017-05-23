Missile Defense Agency Director of Operations Gary Pennett briefs Pentagon reporters on the president's fiscal year 2018 defense budget proposal, May 23, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 16:23
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|526568
|Filename:
|DOD_104400467
|Length:
|00:21:43
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Missile Defense Official Briefs Media on Fiscal 2018 Budget Proposal, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT