    Aviation Nation - Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt PSA - 2017

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Mychal Fox  

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt extends a warm welcome to the local community to come and experience the Aviation nation airshow for themselves.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 16:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 526557
    VIRIN: 170523-F-TJ910-001
    Filename: DOD_104400444
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Nation - Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt PSA - 2017, by SrA Mychal Fox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Crew Chief
    Airshow
    Red Flag
    F-35
    PSA
    Nellis
    Commercial
    Air Force
    pilots
    Maintainers
    Aviation Nation
    99 ABW/PA
    NAFB
    General Jeannie Leavitt

