    68 Rescue Flight Mission Qualification Training

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Video by Airman Christina Graves 

    355th Fighter Wing

    Davis-Monthan AFB Pararescuemen fire an M249 automatic rifle as part of the 68 RQF Mission Qualification Training course.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 16:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526551
    VIRIN: 170519-F-GE882-001
    Filename: DOD_104400423
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 68 Rescue Flight Mission Qualification Training, by Amn Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    PJ
    Pararescue
    Davis Monthan
    MQT
    68 RQF

