Davis-Monthan AFB Pararescuemen fire an M249 automatic rifle as part of the 68 RQF Mission Qualification Training course.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 16:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526551
|VIRIN:
|170519-F-GE882-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104400423
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 68 Rescue Flight Mission Qualification Training, by Amn Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
