    Tradition, Discipline, Respect

    NIGER

    05.15.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor West 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen at Nigerien Air Base 201, Niger strive to adhere to the tradition of a base Honor Guard. With varying ranges of experience, they help each other represent the flag and its symbolism through frequent practices.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 14:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 526533
    VIRIN: 170515-F-WA182-157
    Filename: DOD_104400099
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: NE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tradition, Discipline, Respect, by SrA Taylor West, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Africa
    tradition
    Honor Guard
    respect
    honor
    practice
    discipline
    flag
    Niger
    bare base
    Nigerien Air Base 201
    Nigerien Air Base

