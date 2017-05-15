Tradition, Discipline, Respect

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen at Nigerien Air Base 201, Niger strive to adhere to the tradition of a base Honor Guard. With varying ranges of experience, they help each other represent the flag and its symbolism through frequent practices.