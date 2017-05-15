Airmen at Nigerien Air Base 201, Niger strive to adhere to the tradition of a base Honor Guard. With varying ranges of experience, they help each other represent the flag and its symbolism through frequent practices.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 14:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|526533
|VIRIN:
|170515-F-WA182-157
|Filename:
|DOD_104400099
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|NE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tradition, Discipline, Respect, by SrA Taylor West, identified by DVIDS
