Surge exercise, Moody AFB

Aircraft from the 23d Wing conducted a surge exercise May 22, 2017, at Moody

Air Force Base, Ga. The exercise was conducted in order to demonstrate the

wing's ability to rapidly deploy combat ready forces across the globe. The 23d

Wing maintains and operates A-10C Thunderbolt IIs, HH-60G Pave Hawks, and

HC-130J Combat King II aircraft for precision attack, personnel recovery and

combat support worldwide.