    Surge exercise, Moody AFB

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Gallagher 

    Moody Air Force Base

    Aircraft from the 23d Wing conducted a surge exercise May 22, 2017, at Moody
    Air Force Base, Ga. The exercise was conducted in order to demonstrate the
    wing's ability to rapidly deploy combat ready forces across the globe. The 23d
    Wing maintains and operates A-10C Thunderbolt IIs, HH-60G Pave Hawks, and
    HC-130J Combat King II aircraft for precision attack, personnel recovery and
    combat support worldwide.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 14:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 526530
    VIRIN: 052217-F-SL890-1001
    Filename: DOD_104400036
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surge exercise, Moody AFB, by TSgt Timothy Gallagher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    A-10 HH60 HC-130J MoodyAFB

