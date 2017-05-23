(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Budget Director Briefs Media on FY2018 Budget Proposal

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Army Budget Director Maj. Gen. Thomas Horlander briefs Pentagon reporters on the president's fiscal year 2018 defense budget proposal, May 23, 2017.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 14:39
    Category: Briefings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Budget Director Briefs Media on FY2018 Budget Proposal, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    budget
    Army
    DoD news
    Thomas Horlander
