    Camp Gruber Training Center hosts elite Army schools

    BRAGGS, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Osei 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B-ROLL: Army and Air National Guardsmen from all over the nation tackle three elite Army schools throughout May, held at the Oklahoma National Guard's premier training area, Camp Gruber Training Center, near Braggs, Oklahoma.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526521
    VIRIN: 170523-A-ZY123-580
    Filename: DOD_104399976
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: BRAGGS, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Gruber Training Center hosts elite Army schools, by SFC Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    air assault pathfinder rappel master camp gruber wtc fort benning

