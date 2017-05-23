B-ROLL: Army and Air National Guardsmen from all over the nation tackle three elite Army schools throughout May, held at the Oklahoma National Guard's premier training area, Camp Gruber Training Center, near Braggs, Oklahoma.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 15:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526521
|VIRIN:
|170523-A-ZY123-580
|Filename:
|DOD_104399976
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|BRAGGS, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Gruber Training Center hosts elite Army schools, by SFC Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
