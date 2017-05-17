(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Actors enhance training at Maple Resolve 17 B-roll and Interviews

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WAINWRIGHT, AB, CANADA

    05.17.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Derek Smith 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The staff of Allied Container Systems out of Calgary, provide a real-world spin on training at Exercise Maple Resolve 17. ACS members employ a cast of staff and actors to role play casualties, civilians and a variety of other scenarios to enhance the training potential of the exercise. Exercise Maple Resolve is the annual collective training event held in Wainwright, Alberta, Canada as the final confirmation Gateway for the High Readiness Brigade designated for potential operations. This year's High Readiness Brigade is formed by the 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group out of Petawawa.

    SB#1 : Gary Lorimer, Field Director, Allied Container Systems
    SB#2 : Lisbeth Maidment, Field Director, ACS

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 14:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526510
    VIRIN: 170520-A-LG811-004
    Filename: DOD_104399923
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: WAINWRIGHT, AB, CA 
    Hometown: CALGARY, AB, CA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Actors enhance training at Maple Resolve 17 B-roll and Interviews, by SSG Derek Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Canada
    casualty
    Canadian Army
    Alberta
    Calgary
    civilians
    training
    ACS
    Wainwright
    Maple Resolve
    Allied Container Systems

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT