Actors enhance training at Maple Resolve 17 B-roll and Interviews

The staff of Allied Container Systems out of Calgary, provide a real-world spin on training at Exercise Maple Resolve 17. ACS members employ a cast of staff and actors to role play casualties, civilians and a variety of other scenarios to enhance the training potential of the exercise. Exercise Maple Resolve is the annual collective training event held in Wainwright, Alberta, Canada as the final confirmation Gateway for the High Readiness Brigade designated for potential operations. This year's High Readiness Brigade is formed by the 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group out of Petawawa.



SB#1 : Gary Lorimer, Field Director, Allied Container Systems

SB#2 : Lisbeth Maidment, Field Director, ACS