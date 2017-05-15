Social media video showing the various activities for National Police Week. The base had a 10k ruck-march, an obstacle course, various shooting challenges, and others. The week serves as a reminder of those lost in the line of duty.
|05.15.2017
|05.23.2017 14:38
|Package
|526505
|170515-F-YO204-001
|DOD_104399918
|00:01:06
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, Ellsworth Celebrates National Police Week, by SrA Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
