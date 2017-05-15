(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ellsworth Celebrates National Police Week

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Timothy Dischinat 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Social media video showing the various activities for National Police Week. The base had a 10k ruck-march, an obstacle course, various shooting challenges, and others. The week serves as a reminder of those lost in the line of duty.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 14:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526505
    VIRIN: 170515-F-YO204-001
    Filename: DOD_104399918
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellsworth Celebrates National Police Week, by SrA Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

