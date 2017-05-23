(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Officials Brief Media on Fiscal 2018 DoD Budget Proposal

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News         

    John Roth, performing the duties of Defense Department chief financial officer and comptroller, and Army Lt. Gen. Anthony R. Ierardi, Joint Staff director of force structure, resources and assessment, brief Pentagon reporters on the president's fiscal year 2018 defense budget proposal, May 23, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 14:08
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 526491
    Filename: DOD_104399883
    Length: 00:44:36
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Officials Brief Media on Fiscal 2018 DoD Budget Proposal, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    budget
    John Roth
    budget proposal
    Anthony Ierardi
    dod news
    latest videos
    2018 defense budget proposal
    2018 defense budget

