John Roth, performing the duties of Defense Department chief financial officer and comptroller, and Army Lt. Gen. Anthony R. Ierardi, Joint Staff director of force structure, resources and assessment, brief Pentagon reporters on the president's fiscal year 2018 defense budget proposal, May 23, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 14:08
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|526491
|Filename:
|DOD_104399883
|Length:
|00:44:36
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|22
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Officials Brief Media on Fiscal 2018 DoD Budget Proposal, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT