Crewmembers aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter medevac an ailing crewmember suffering from chest pains aboard a 90-foot fishing boat, approximately 60-miles east of Atlantic City New Jersey, May 23, 2017. Video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 13:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526489
|VIRIN:
|170523-G-QD712-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104399878
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|24
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs man 60 miles east of Atlantic City, NJ, by PO3 David Micallef, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
