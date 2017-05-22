(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard medevacs man 60 miles east of Atlantic City, NJ

    ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Micallef 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Atlantic City

    Crewmembers aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter medevac an ailing crewmember suffering from chest pains aboard a 90-foot fishing boat, approximately 60-miles east of Atlantic City New Jersey, May 23, 2017. Video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 13:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526489
    VIRIN: 170523-G-QD712-001
    Filename: DOD_104399878
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs man 60 miles east of Atlantic City, NJ, by PO3 David Micallef, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    uscg
    rescue
    hoist

