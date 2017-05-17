The staff of Allied Container Systems out of Calgary, provide a real-world spin on training at Exercise Maple Resolve 17. ACS members employ a cast of staff and actors to role play casualties, civilians and a variety of other scenarios to enhance the training potential of the exercise. Exercise Maple Resolve is the annual collective training event held in Wainwright, Alberta, Canada as the final confirmation Gateway for the High Readiness Brigade designated for potential operations. This year's High Readiness Brigade is formed by the 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group out of Petawawa.
SB#1 : Gary Lorimer, Field Director, Allied Container Systems
SB#2 : Lisbeth Maidment, Field Director, ACS
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 13:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526487
|VIRIN:
|170520-A-LG811-003
|Filename:
|DOD_104399825
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|WAINWRIGHT, AB, CA
|Hometown:
|CALGARY, AB, CA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Actors enhance training at Maple Resolve 17, by SSG Derek Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT