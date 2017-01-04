(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Officer Opportunities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2017

    Courtesy Video

    6th Marine Corps District

    Captain Trey B. Kennedy speaks and leads others about describing the opportunities one has to become a Marine Corps Officer April 1, 2017, while going through a Mini-OCS on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina. Kennedy is the officer selection officer Charlotte, Recruiting Station Columbia, 6th Marine Corps District.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 12:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 526461
    VIRIN: 170401-M-XX123-001
    Filename: DOD_104399277
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Officer Opportunities, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    OSO
    6th Marine Corps District
    Marine Corps Recruiting
    Officer Selection Officer
    RS Columbia
    Recruiting Station Columbia
    6MCD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT