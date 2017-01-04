Captain Trey B. Kennedy speaks and leads others about describing the opportunities one has to become a Marine Corps Officer April 1, 2017, while going through a Mini-OCS on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina. Kennedy is the officer selection officer Charlotte, Recruiting Station Columbia, 6th Marine Corps District.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 12:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|526461
|VIRIN:
|170401-M-XX123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104399277
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Officer Opportunities, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
