(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ACC FLIGHT PLAN

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Gen. James M. “Mike” Holmes is commander of Air Combat Command (ACC) at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, where he oversees 94,000 military and civilian personnel at 34 wings that operate more than 1300 aircraft spread among 19 bases and 70 operating locations worldwide. As the commander, Holmes is responsible for organizing, training, equipping and maintaining combat-ready forces for rapid deployment and employment, while ensuring strategic air defense forces are ready to meet the challenges of peacetime air sovereignty and wartime defense.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 12:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526455
    VIRIN: 170523-F-EA289-0000
    Filename: DOD_104399253
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC FLIGHT PLAN, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Air Power
    Air Dominance
    air combat
    fly fight win
    air superiority
    General Holmes
    General James Holmes
    General Mike Holmes

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT