ACC FLIGHT PLAN

Gen. James M. “Mike” Holmes is commander of Air Combat Command (ACC) at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, where he oversees 94,000 military and civilian personnel at 34 wings that operate more than 1300 aircraft spread among 19 bases and 70 operating locations worldwide. As the commander, Holmes is responsible for organizing, training, equipping and maintaining combat-ready forces for rapid deployment and employment, while ensuring strategic air defense forces are ready to meet the challenges of peacetime air sovereignty and wartime defense.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 12:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526455
|VIRIN:
|170523-F-EA289-0000
|Filename:
|DOD_104399253
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
