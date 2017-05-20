(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Torrance Parade '17 Video

    TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emiline Senn 

    DoD News West

    TORRANCE, Calif. (May 20, 2017) The city of Torrance, Calif. held it's 58th annual Armed Forces Day Celebration. The Air Force was this years honored branch. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emiline L. M. Senn/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Torrance Parade '17 Video, by PO3 Emiline Senn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Torrance
    Armed Forces Day
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marines
    Army
    parade

