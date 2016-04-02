AMEDDC&S hosts a fair, physically taxing, intellectually challenging, safe competition that tests tactical medical proficiency and leadership. All competitors leave with a better knowledge of battlefield medicine in order to support the Army's mission. This production showcases the U.S. Army CSM Jack L. Clark Jr. Best Medic Competition held October 2015 at Camp Bullis and Ft Sam Houston, TX. (See PIN 712541 for the long version)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 10:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|526443
|VIRIN:
|160204-A-A1701-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104398956
|Length:
|00:08:43
|Location:
|FT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, United States Army CSM Jack L. Clark Jr. Best Medic Competition 2015 (Short Version), by James Cottle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT