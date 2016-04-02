United States Army CSM Jack L. Clark Jr. Best Medic Competition 2015 (Short Version)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AMEDDC&S hosts a fair, physically taxing, intellectually challenging, safe competition that tests tactical medical proficiency and leadership. All competitors leave with a better knowledge of battlefield medicine in order to support the Army's mission. This production showcases the U.S. Army CSM Jack L. Clark Jr. Best Medic Competition held October 2015 at Camp Bullis and Ft Sam Houston, TX. (See PIN 712541 for the long version)