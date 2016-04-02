(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    United States Army CSM Jack L. Clark Jr. Best Medic Competition 2015 (Short Version)

    FT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2016

    Video by James Cottle 

    U.S. Army Medical Department Center and School

    AMEDDC&S hosts a fair, physically taxing, intellectually challenging, safe competition that tests tactical medical proficiency and leadership. All competitors leave with a better knowledge of battlefield medicine in order to support the Army's mission. This production showcases the U.S. Army CSM Jack L. Clark Jr. Best Medic Competition held October 2015 at Camp Bullis and Ft Sam Houston, TX. (See PIN 712541 for the long version)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2016
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 526443
    VIRIN: 160204-A-A1701-0001
    Filename: DOD_104398956
    Length: 00:08:43
    Location: FT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Army CSM Jack L. Clark Jr. Best Medic Competition 2015 (Short Version), by James Cottle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    medic competition

