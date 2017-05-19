(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VTARNG Soldiers Attend OCS Field Leadership Exercise

    CENTER STRAFFORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Video by Sgt. Barbara Pendl 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Vermont Army National Guard Soldiers test their leadership mettle at a regional, Officer Candidate School field leadership exercise. The future leaders use troop leading procedures and perform infantry-style, battle tasks. The exercise takes place at the New Hampshire National Guard Training Site, Center Strafford, New Hampshire.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 13:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526436
    VIRIN: 170519-A-BA489-936
    Filename: DOD_104398880
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: CENTER STRAFFORD, NH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VTARNG Soldiers Attend OCS Field Leadership Exercise, by SGT Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Vermont National Guard
    National Guard
    Vermont Army National Guard
    VTARNG
    124th RTI
    New Hampshire National Guard Training Site
    2-124th RTI (MTB)

