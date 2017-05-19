Vermont Army National Guard Soldiers test their leadership mettle at a regional, Officer Candidate School field leadership exercise. The future leaders use troop leading procedures and perform infantry-style, battle tasks. The exercise takes place at the New Hampshire National Guard Training Site, Center Strafford, New Hampshire.
05.19.2017
05.23.2017
|Package
|526436
|170519-A-BA489-936
|DOD_104398880
00:03:08
CENTER STRAFFORD, NH, US
This work, VTARNG Soldiers Attend OCS Field Leadership Exercise, by SGT Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
