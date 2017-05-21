Crowd shots of the second day of the Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017 on May 21st at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 10:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526434
|VIRIN:
|170521-F-KZ900-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104398875
|Length:
|00:09:01
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Crowd Video at the Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017, by SSgt Patrick Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
