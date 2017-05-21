(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    7th Mission Support Command - A look at Enhanced Collective Training 2017

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.21.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Freese 

    7th Mission Support Command

    The 7th Mission Support Command practiced mission command for two weeks during its annual Enhanced Collective Training, which took place on Panzer Kaserne. The event was planned and executed by the 7th MSC staff to practice mission command with a focus on the Military Decision Making Process.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 05:15
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Mission Support Command - A look at Enhanced Collective Training 2017, by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    7th Mission Support Command

