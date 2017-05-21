7th Mission Support Command - A look at Enhanced Collective Training 2017

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/526407" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 7th Mission Support Command practiced mission command for two weeks during its annual Enhanced Collective Training, which took place on Panzer Kaserne. The event was planned and executed by the 7th MSC staff to practice mission command with a focus on the Military Decision Making Process.