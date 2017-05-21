2017 3d MAW Memorial Day Command Message (Part 3)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In recognition of Memorial Day, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Mark R. Wise, commanding general of 3d Marine Aircraft Wing and Sgt. Maj. James K. Porterfield, 3d MAW sergeant major, speak about the legacy of 3d MAW and those service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms May 2, 2017. This video is the third and final Memorial Day message.

(U.S. Motion Media by Cpl. Rachael Zilliox, Cpl. Charnelle Smith, Cpl. Chelsey Courtney, Lance Cpl. Elizabeth Warner and Lance Cpl. Victoria Taylor)