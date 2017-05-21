In recognition of Memorial Day, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Mark R. Wise, commanding general of 3d Marine Aircraft Wing and Sgt. Maj. James K. Porterfield, 3d MAW sergeant major, speak about the legacy of 3d MAW and those service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms May 2, 2017. This video is the third and final Memorial Day message.
(U.S. Motion Media by Cpl. Rachael Zilliox, Cpl. Charnelle Smith, Cpl. Chelsey Courtney, Lance Cpl. Elizabeth Warner and Lance Cpl. Victoria Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 01:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526382
|VIRIN:
|170522-M-AG794-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104397125
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 3d MAW Memorial Day Command Message (Part 3), by LCpl Victoria Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT