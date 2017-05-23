if you see something you know shouldn't be there—or someone's behavior that doesn't seem quite right—say something. Contact your local Counterintelligence Office.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 00:22
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|526377
|VIRIN:
|160315-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104396244
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, See Something Say Something (SNS), by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT