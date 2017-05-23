The 35th All Kanto Soroban Contest

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Narration:

Six students from Zama American Middle School and nine students from the Arnn Elementary School competed in the 35th Kanto Plain Soroban Contest at New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo. The abacus competition drew nearly 100 Japanese and American students from the Kanto region.



Interview: Koukichi Tanaka, Tokyo Branch Chief, All Soroban Association

We’ve heard that Leo Richard who used to be a teacher at one of the U.S. Military schools in Japan encouraged American students to use the Soroban because he thought the Soroban was a simple way to understand the numerical concept when teaching students about mathematics. He also thought the Soroban would make a bridge between the Japanese and the U.S. people. That’s how the contest began 35 years ago.





Narration:

At the start of the event students were divided into a second through fourth grade group and a fifth through eighth grade group. The students then competed in both written and oral computations which tested their speed and accuracy in problem solving. The first place winners from each group were announced after attempting 50 different math problems alongside their peers.



Interview: Winner for both written and oral problems, 5th to 8th grade group



Interview: Winner, for oral problems, 2nd to 4th grade group





Interview: Koukichi Tanaka, Tokyo Branch Chief, All Soroban Association

It is easier to get the correct total on a calculator but hopefully students who participated in today’s event understand the joy of theory of computation or the computing procedure using this ancient calculating tool (Soroban)and the (Japanese) culture at the same time.





Narration:

Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is Honey Nixon.