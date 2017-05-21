The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform on the second day of the Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017 on May 21st at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. This was the Blue Angels' 19th performance for this year's performance season.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 08:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526364
|VIRIN:
|170521-F-KZ900-010
|Filename:
|DOD_104396135
|Length:
|00:13:31
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels Perform at the Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017, by SSgt Patrick Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
