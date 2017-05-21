ACC Heritage Flight Performs at the Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Combat Command Heritage Flight performed on the second day of the Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017 on May 21st at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. The Heritage Flight included the F-22 Raptor, the A-10 Thunderbolt and the P-51 Mustang.