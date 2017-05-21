(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ACC Heritage Flight Performs at the Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Cole 

    4th Fighter Wing

    The Air Combat Command Heritage Flight performed on the second day of the Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017 on May 21st at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. The Heritage Flight included the F-22 Raptor, the A-10 Thunderbolt and the P-51 Mustang.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 20:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526358
    VIRIN: 170521-F-KZ900-008
    Filename: DOD_104396102
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC Heritage Flight Performs at the Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017, by SSgt Patrick Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Heritage
    North Carolina
    Air Combat Command
    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    Airshow
    ACC
    F-22 Raptor
    A-10 Thunderbolt
    United States Air Force
    Goldsboro
    United States Navy
    P-51 Mustang
    Heritage Flight
    2017
    Wings Over Wayne
    WOW17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT