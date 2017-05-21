The Air Combat Command Heritage Flight performed on the second day of the Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017 on May 21st at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. The Heritage Flight included the F-22 Raptor, the A-10 Thunderbolt and the P-51 Mustang.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 20:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526358
|VIRIN:
|170521-F-KZ900-008
|Filename:
|DOD_104396102
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ACC Heritage Flight Performs at the Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017, by SSgt Patrick Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
