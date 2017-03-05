U.S. Airmen and Marines Clear Debris After Storm in Dominican Republic

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen and Marines deployed to the Dominican Republic clean up road debris alongside

local municipality workers in Arroyo Cano, Dominican Republic, following a severe rain storm,

while in support of NEW HORIZONS 2017. New Horizons is an exercise that promotes bilateral

cooperation between U.S. and partner nation military engineers, medical personnel and support

staff, and ensures U.S. forces remain prepared for real-world deployments in support of

contingency, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief operations.