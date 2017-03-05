U.S. Airmen and Marines deployed to the Dominican Republic clean up road debris alongside
local municipality workers in Arroyo Cano, Dominican Republic, following a severe rain storm,
while in support of NEW HORIZONS 2017. New Horizons is an exercise that promotes bilateral
cooperation between U.S. and partner nation military engineers, medical personnel and support
staff, and ensures U.S. forces remain prepared for real-world deployments in support of
contingency, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief operations.
Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 19:24
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|526340
VIRIN:
|170503-F-OC347-001
Filename:
|DOD_104395991
Length:
|00:10:11
Location:
|ARROYO CANO, DO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Airmen and Marines Clear Debris After Storm in Dominican Republic, by SSgt D.J. Ayres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
