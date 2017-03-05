(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Airmen and Marines Clear Debris After Storm in Dominican Republic

    ARROYO CANO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    05.03.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. D.J. Ayres 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    U.S. Airmen and Marines deployed to the Dominican Republic clean up road debris alongside
    local municipality workers in Arroyo Cano, Dominican Republic, following a severe rain storm,
    while in support of NEW HORIZONS 2017. New Horizons is an exercise that promotes bilateral
    cooperation between U.S. and partner nation military engineers, medical personnel and support
    staff, and ensures U.S. forces remain prepared for real-world deployments in support of
    contingency, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 19:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526340
    VIRIN: 170503-F-OC347-001
    Filename: DOD_104395991
    Length: 00:10:11
    Location: ARROYO CANO, DO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen and Marines Clear Debris After Storm in Dominican Republic, by SSgt D.J. Ayres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Red Horse
    dominican republic
    Air Force
    Marines
    CE
    newhorizons17

