Paratroopers with the 82nd Airborne Division compete in a tug-of-war competition as part of All American Week at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 22, 2017. All American Week is an opportunity for Paratroopers, past and present to come together and celebrate the history, heritage and pride of being a member of the All American Division. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Green)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 18:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526336
|VIRIN:
|170522-F-EW070-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_104395867
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All American Week Tug-of-War, by SrA Ryan Green, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
