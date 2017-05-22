All American Week Division Run

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, fire a M1119 Howitzer at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 22, 2017 during the Division Run of All American Week 100. The Division Run is the opening event of All American Week 100, where Paratroopers past and present celebrate being members of the All American Division. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Green)