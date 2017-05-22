(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All American Week Division Run

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Green 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    Members of the Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, fire a M1119 Howitzer at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 22, 2017 during the Division Run of All American Week 100. The Division Run is the opening event of All American Week 100, where Paratroopers past and present celebrate being members of the All American Division. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Green)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All American Week Division Run, by SrA Ryan Green, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    82nd Airborne
    Battalion Run
    All American Week
    AAW100
    Celebrating a Century of Service
    All American 100

