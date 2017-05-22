Cpl. David Qualls, a motor transport assistant operations chief with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal at the 1st Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment headquarters in Houston, Texas, May 20, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 18:25
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SILSBEE, TX, US
This work, Marine awarded Navy and Marine Corps Medal for heroic actions, by Cpl Dallas Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
