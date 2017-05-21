The 31st Annual Massing of the Colors is held at Fort George G. Meade, Md., May 21st, 2017. Massing of the Colors is a patriotic ceremony that combines the colors and color guards of Active, Reserve, and National Guard military components as well as veteran, civic, and patriotic organizations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jordan Buck)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 17:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526326
|VIRIN:
|170521-A-BW099-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_104395791
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 31st Annual Massing of the Colors, by SPC Jordan Buck, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
