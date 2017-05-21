(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    31st Annual Massing of the Colors

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2017

    Video by Spc. Jordan Buck 

    55th Combat Camera

    The 31st Annual Massing of the Colors is held at Fort George G. Meade, Md., May 21st, 2017. Massing of the Colors is a patriotic ceremony that combines the colors and color guards of Active, Reserve, and National Guard military components as well as veteran, civic, and patriotic organizations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jordan Buck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 17:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526326
    VIRIN: 170521-A-BW099-0003
    Filename: DOD_104395791
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Annual Massing of the Colors, by SPC Jordan Buck, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    USN
    Maryland
    USAF
    USA
    Fort George G. Meade
    31st Annual Massing of the Colors
    Memorial Day Rememberance

