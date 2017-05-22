Lethal Soldiers 'set the table' on gunnery exercise

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2-12 Infantry Soldiers recently conducted Gunnery Tables at Grafenwoehr Training Area. The section training allows teams to build on their infantry skills, teamwork and efficiency, while working up to even more demanding platoon level training later in the week.



The Fort Carson, Colorado based 2-12 Infantry is in Germany as part of the US Army’s Deployment Readiness program.