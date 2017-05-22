(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lethal Soldiers 'set the table' on gunnery exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.22.2017

    Video by Spc. brandon keys 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    2-12 Infantry Soldiers recently conducted Gunnery Tables at Grafenwoehr Training Area. The section training allows teams to build on their infantry skills, teamwork and efficiency, while working up to even more demanding platoon level training later in the week.

    The Fort Carson, Colorado based 2-12 Infantry is in Germany as part of the US Army’s Deployment Readiness program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 17:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526324
    VIRIN: 170522-A-FR339-422
    Filename: DOD_104395735
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lethal Soldiers 'set the table' on gunnery exercise, by SPC brandon keys, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Germany
    2-12 Infantry
    Fort Carson
    US Army
    4th ID
    2nd IBCT

