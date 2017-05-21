video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 31st Annual Massing of the Colors is held at Fort George G. Meade, Md., May 21, 2017. Massing of the Colors is a patriotic ceremony that combines the colors and color guards of Active, Reserve, and National Guard military components as well as veteran, civic, and patriotic organizations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. James Butterbaugh)