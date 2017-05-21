The 31st Annual Massing of the Colors is held at Fort George G. Meade, Md., May 21, 2017. Massing of the Colors is a patriotic ceremony that combines the colors and color guards of Active, Reserve, and National Guard military components as well as veteran, civic, and patriotic organizations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. James Butterbaugh)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 17:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526319
|VIRIN:
|170521-A-AY653-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104395562
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 31st Annual Massing of the Colors, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
