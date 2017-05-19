Dayton Dragons invited Airmen from Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, to their annual Hometown Heroes Celebration. Airmen participated in events to include throwing out the first pitch, singing the national anthem, and showing displays to the local community.
|05.19.2017
|05.22.2017 16:35
|Package
|DAYTON, OH, US
This work, Hometown Heroes, by A1C Holly Ardern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
