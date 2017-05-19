(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hometown Heroes

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Holly Ardern 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Dayton Dragons invited Airmen from Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, to their annual Hometown Heroes Celebration. Airmen participated in events to include throwing out the first pitch, singing the national anthem, and showing displays to the local community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 16:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526315
    VIRIN: 170519-F-IX154-001
    Filename: DOD_104395504
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hometown Heroes, by A1C Holly Ardern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    baseball
    Dayton
    Air Force
    Wright-Patterson AFB
    Dayton Dragons

