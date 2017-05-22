(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    President Trump Arrives in Israel

    LOD, ISRAEL

    05.22.2017

    Video by Ziv Sokolov 

    U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

    President of the United States Donald J. Trump arrives at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport, May 22, 2017, for his first visit to Israel and his first trip abroad since taking office.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 15:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526307
    VIRIN: 170522-S-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_104395031
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: LOD, IL 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Trump Arrives in Israel, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    POTUS
    Israel
    AF1
    Netanyahu
    VC-25
    Benjamin Netanyahu
    Air Force 1
    Trump
    President Donald J. Trump

