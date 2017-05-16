The ladies from the Pavonia Garden Club dedicate their time to work flower beds at the 179th Airlift Wing Mansfield, OH, May 16, 2017. The club has come out to the installation twice a year for over decade to give back to the men and women of the 179th Airlift Wing and to their country.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 17:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526305
|VIRIN:
|170516-Z-QD029-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104394984
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|MANSFIELD, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pavonia Garden Club, by 1st Lt. Paul Stennett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
