    Pavonia Garden Club

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2017

    Video by 1st Lt. Paul Stennett 

    179th Airlift Wing

    The ladies from the Pavonia Garden Club dedicate their time to work flower beds at the 179th Airlift Wing Mansfield, OH, May 16, 2017. The club has come out to the installation twice a year for over decade to give back to the men and women of the 179th Airlift Wing and to their country.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 17:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526305
    VIRIN: 170516-Z-QD029-0001
    Filename: DOD_104394984
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pavonia Garden Club, by 1st Lt. Paul Stennett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    Ohio
    Ohio Air National Guard
    179th Airlift Wing
    179AW

