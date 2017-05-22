(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Yesterday's Air Force: Pilot Training

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Take a look back at the history of the Air Force's Pilot Training Program, from it's humble beginnings in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, to it's modern day pursuit of air superiority.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 14:29
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yesterday's Air Force: Pilot Training, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Pilot Training
    T-6 Texan
    T-33
    AFTV
    YAF

