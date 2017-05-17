Lt. Gen. Robert R. Ruark Retirement Ceremony

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert R. Ruark, deputy, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, attends his retirement ceremony at Crawford Hall, Marine Barracks Washington, Washington, D.C., May 10, 2017. Ruark retired after 36 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by SSgt. Orlando Perez, Cpl. Dominic Helton, and Cpl. Christopher Varnell)