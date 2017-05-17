(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lt. Gen. Robert R. Ruark Retirement Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Evan Hornsby 

    Office of Marine Corps Communication

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert R. Ruark, deputy, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, attends his retirement ceremony at Crawford Hall, Marine Barracks Washington, Washington, D.C., May 10, 2017. Ruark retired after 36 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by SSgt. Orlando Perez, Cpl. Dominic Helton, and Cpl. Christopher Varnell)

