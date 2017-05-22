(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    All Hands Update: Headlines for May 22, 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Schumacher 

    All Hands Update

    CNO, USS Coronado, USS Sterett Highlight US Navy Presence at Singapore's International Maritime Review, Navy HHG Provides Moving Tips to Help Sailors During Peak Moving Season

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 12:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 526280
    VIRIN: 170522-N-QI228-001
    Filename: DOD_104394674
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for May 22, 2017, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Moving
    USS Sterett
    Singapore
    Navy
    CNO
    Sailor
    All Hands Update
    USS Coronado
    HHG
    International Maritime Review

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT