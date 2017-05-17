SPFX Add Realism at Maple Resolve 17 B-roll and Interviews

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/526277" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Special Effects (SPFX) specialists from Allied Container Systems out of Calgary, provide a real-world spin on casualty training at Exercise Maple Resolve 17. Exercise Maple Resolve is the annual collective training event held in Wainwright, Alberta, Canada as the final confirmation Gateway for the High Readiness Brigade designated for potential operations. This year's High Readiness Brigade is formed by the 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group out of Petawawa.

SB#1 : Stacy Wegner, SPFX Coordinator, Allied Container Systems

SB#2 : Yvonne Cox, SPFX Makeup Artist, ACS