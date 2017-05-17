(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Livestream Memorial Day Service Promo 60 SEC

    OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emiline Senn 

    DoD News West

    RIVERSIDE, Calif. (May 18, 2017) Master Gunnery Sgt. (ret.) Juan Valdez tells his story about the last day of the Vietnam War. Valdez will be the guest speaker at the Memorial Day service at Riverside National Cemetery Monday, May 29, 2017. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emiline L. M. Senn/ Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 12:51
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 526273
    VIRIN: 070518-N-OR184-002
    Filename: DOD_104394412
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OCEANSIDE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Livestream Memorial Day Service Promo 60 SEC, by PO3 Emiline Senn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Memorial Day
    Vietnam War
    Riverside National Cemetery
    Fall of Saigon

