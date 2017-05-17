Memorial Livestream Promo 30 SEC

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



RIVERSIDE, Calif. (May 18, 2017) Master Gunnery Sgt. (ret.) Juan Valdez tells his story about the last day of the Vietnam War. Valdez will be the guest speaker at the Memorial Day service at Riverside National Cemetery Monday, May 29, 2017. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emiline L. M. Senn/ Released)