    SOLDIERS JOURNAL: EDRE

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Video by Sgt. Audrey Santana 

    Defense Media Activity - Army

    Soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, based out of Fort Carson, gear up for an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise to Germany where they will engage in platoon level live fore training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 11:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526262
    VIRIN: 170519-A-GR441-033
    Filename: DOD_104394236
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOLDIERS JOURNAL: EDRE, by SGT Audrey Santana, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    EDRE
    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise

