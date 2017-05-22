(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RNI Teaser Trailer 7

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tsuyoshi Shinzato 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    The Bomber hydraulic centralized repair facility is Barksdale Air Force Base’s hydraulic section. We service B-1, B-2, and B-52 aircraft for all of AFGSC. Being part of a Repair Network is a big change from supporting only our flightline to supporting the enterprise, but there have been benefits for us and the Network at large.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 10:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 526261
    VIRIN: 170522-F-QF645-007
    Filename: DOD_104394181
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: DC, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RNI Teaser Trailer 7, by TSgt Tsuyoshi Shinzato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    RNI Teaser Trailer 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT