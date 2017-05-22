The Bomber hydraulic centralized repair facility is Barksdale Air Force Base’s hydraulic section. We service B-1, B-2, and B-52 aircraft for all of AFGSC. Being part of a Repair Network is a big change from supporting only our flightline to supporting the enterprise, but there have been benefits for us and the Network at large.
This work, RNI Teaser Trailer 7, by TSgt Tsuyoshi Shinzato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
