RNI Teaser Trailer 7

The Bomber hydraulic centralized repair facility is Barksdale Air Force Base’s hydraulic section. We service B-1, B-2, and B-52 aircraft for all of AFGSC. Being part of a Repair Network is a big change from supporting only our flightline to supporting the enterprise, but there have been benefits for us and the Network at large.