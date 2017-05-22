RNI Teaser Trailer 6

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



RNI is bringing together logistics experts to optimize repair capability and capacity for our United States Air Force. Getting the right players together with the right levels of expertise and experience, enables the repair enterprise to quickly support the day-to-day requirements and adapt to changes in the mission environment to deliver exactly what the warfighters need.