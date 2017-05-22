RNI is bringing together logistics experts to optimize repair capability and capacity for our United States Air Force. Getting the right players together with the right levels of expertise and experience, enables the repair enterprise to quickly support the day-to-day requirements and adapt to changes in the mission environment to deliver exactly what the warfighters need.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 10:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|526257
|VIRIN:
|170522-F-QF645-006
|Filename:
|DOD_104393904
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|DC, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RNI Teaser Trailer 6, by TSgt Tsuyoshi Shinzato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
