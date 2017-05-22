(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RNI Teaser Trailer 5

    DC, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tsuyoshi Shinzato 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    So from the collaboration call that we had, we found out that the depot was actually trying to mitigate a lot of issues with the PRCA; issues with the test stand being down, issues with manpower, issues with training, and a couple issues with technical data. So in the interim, we found out that we had MICAPs out there for the field that we had to fill. The call was really getting all the team together to find out what the way ahead would be to solve the issue at hand for the PRCA.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 10:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: DC, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RNI Teaser Trailer 5, by TSgt Tsuyoshi Shinzato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

