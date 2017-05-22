RNI Teaser Trailer 5

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



So from the collaboration call that we had, we found out that the depot was actually trying to mitigate a lot of issues with the PRCA; issues with the test stand being down, issues with manpower, issues with training, and a couple issues with technical data. So in the interim, we found out that we had MICAPs out there for the field that we had to fill. The call was really getting all the team together to find out what the way ahead would be to solve the issue at hand for the PRCA.