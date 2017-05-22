What’s unique about the Repair Network Manager role is that we chair the collaboration meeting for our networks to try and find solutions to repair constraints. In the past, a node manager had to rely on personal connections; they would reach out to whomever they happened to know. They could go lateral with other bases or talk to their own LRS but they didn’t have direct representation at the supply chain management level.
|05.22.2017
|05.22.2017 09:49
|Video Productions
|526255
|170522-F-QF645-001
|DOD_104393671
|00:00:28
|DC, WA, US
This work, RNI Teaser Trailer 4, by TSgt Tsuyoshi Shinzato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
