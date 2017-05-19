(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Reserve CBRN Soldiers Complete Gunnery

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Video by Sgt. Russell Toof 

    99th Regional Support Command

    Army Reserve chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear soldiers gathered at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey for .50 caliber live-fire qualifications. Includes soundbites from Lt. Col. Adam Hackel, commander, 485th CBRN Battalion, Lt. Col. Jackie Kaina, commander, 1st Battalion, 410th BEB, and Sgt. Benjamin Ford, 300th Chemical Company.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 09:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526248
    VIRIN: 170519-A-GJ885-001
    Filename: DOD_104393652
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve CBRN Soldiers Complete Gunnery, by SGT Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    CBRN
    gunnery
    Army Reserve
    99th RSC
    99th Regional Support Command
    USAR
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    300th Chemical Company
    JBMDL
    SGT Russell Toof
    485th CBRN Battalion
    410th BEB

