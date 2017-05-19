Army Reserve chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear soldiers gathered at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey for .50 caliber live-fire qualifications. Includes soundbites from Lt. Col. Adam Hackel, commander, 485th CBRN Battalion, Lt. Col. Jackie Kaina, commander, 1st Battalion, 410th BEB, and Sgt. Benjamin Ford, 300th Chemical Company.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 09:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526248
|VIRIN:
|170519-A-GJ885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104393652
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Reserve CBRN Soldiers Complete Gunnery, by SGT Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
